Community Rallies For Parsippany Mom Who Had Open Heart Surgery Month After Birthing 4th Baby

The community is coming together to aid a Parsippany mother who is recovering from open heart surgery nearly a month after the birth of her fourth child.

More than $44,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Heather Anen as of Thursday morning.

Anen and her husband, Said Shamsudin, welcomed a baby girl to their family on Aug. 5 without any complications, according to the campaign.

On Aug. 31, Anen was rushed to Morristown Medical Center where doctors found a tear in her coronary artery and ultimately endured open heart surgery.

Anen endured open heart surgery to replace the artery early this month.

"The cardiologist told the family it will be at least six months before she will begin to feel like herself and much longer before she can do any hands on child care," the page says.

"Heather had to stop nursing her 3 week old baby and will need to attend cardiac rehab after two months of resting in the hospital and at home."

Anen and her husband, Said Shamsudin, and children.

Anen said she is grateful for the "prayers and support from all over the world, in ways I didn’t even know I needed."

"After the physical trauma, not being able to care for my baby and other children has really been extremely hard for me... But God has used all of you to aid in my ease during this hardship."

Donations from the GoFundMe will go toward medical bills.

