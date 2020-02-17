Community Rallies For New Milford Single Mom Battling Cancer

The New Milford community is rallying to support a local single mom who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Mother of two Lisa Tobler was diagnosed with esophagus cancer last month and is undergoing chemotherapy, according to a GoFundMe created for the family.

More than $7,600 had been donated as of Monday morning. The funds will help with medical expenses and transportation to and from Lisa’s treatment facility at Memorial Sloan Kettering in Manhattan.

Lisa currently lives in an apartment with her one of her sons, Dante, who works two jobs. Her other son, Dalton, is attending college and working part-time, the fundraiser says.

“Lisa, Dante and Dalton appreciate any help that will get them through this rough patch in their lives,” said fundraiser organizer, Stephanie McClinton.

Click here to view/donate to Lisa Tobler’s GoFundMe page.

