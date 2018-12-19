Contact Us
Community Rallies For Dumont High Grad Battling Brain Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Aram Manoogian
Aram Manoogian Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

March 20, 2017 was the day everything changed for Dumont native Aram Manoogian.

After being rushed to the hospital with numbness in his arm, he suffered a seizure -- and was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

Otherwise healthy and active, the news came as a shock to the then-33-year-old, who has since become partially paralyzed and is unable to work.

More than $36,000 had been raised for Manoogian of Hackensack as of Friday on a GoFundMe campaign launched by Hasmig Kopooshian.

Funds will go toward a potentially life-saving treatment that Manoogian will undergo in Germany.

"We desperately need your help as we embark upon this journey to getting the care that will save Aram's life," Kopooshian said.

"We are extremely grateful for any donation. With heartfelt thanks and hope for a brighter future."

