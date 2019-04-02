Community Rallies For Dumont Dad Following Stay In ICU

Paul Yates of Dumont is recovering well. His is road to recovery, however, has only just begun.

The dad of two had emergency surgery on his skull last month to treat a massive brain bleed. He was later diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation (AVM) -- an abnormal tangle of blood vessels in the brain or spine -- and spent several days in the ICU.

More than $11,000 had been raised for Yates, his wife Joanne, and sons Tom and Sean, on a GoFundMe as of Tuesday afternoon.

"The Yates family is a caring, close-knit family who is always helping someone else in need," said Dana Agderian-Pierro, who launched the GoFundMe.

"Paul who provides half of the family’s income will be out of work indefinitely. My friend and Paul’s wife Joanne, will also ultimately miss a lot of work to be by her husband side every step of the way. They have enough to worry about, I do not want finances to be one of them."

Local resident Karen DeMarco launched a meal train for the family. Meals were needed April 5, 6, 9, 10 and 12 as of Tuesday.

