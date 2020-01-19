Community Mourns Mom, Son Killed In Nutley House Fire

Strangers and friends alike are coming together to aid a Nutley family in mourning after a house fire.

More than $4,000 had been raised as of Sunday morning on a GoFundMe for the Russo/Connors family, following the death of Amanda Russo, 29, and her 7-year-old son, Danny.

"I am raising this go fund me[sic] to help the family with whatever they may need, although nothing will bring back their beautiful Amanda & little Danny," campaign founder Danielle Furman wrote.

"Growing up with the family they were always a close knit family, always there for each other. Everywhere they went, they were always together.

"As a community let’s try to be there for them the best we can, as they would be for each other."

Russo and her son were rushed to the hospital after the blaze broke out on an upstairs level of the Park Avenue house they'd been living in. They were pronounced dead at Clara Mass Medical Center, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

A 74-year-old man, allegedly Russo's father, escaped the fire with non life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Click here to donate.

