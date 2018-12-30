Coats From Cullen: Nonprofit Keeps Bergen County Man's Name Alive

Passing homeless people on New York City's streets never got easier for Allendale's Cullen McCann.

He's taken his own shoes off for the people living on the street. Left family gatherings with Tupperware containers full of food for them.

McCann, formerly of Ridgefield Park, wished he could do more to help.

On Nov. 12, the 41-year-old died unexpectedly . In an effort to carry on his humanitarian efforts, McCann's family has founded a nonprofit organization in his name -- Coats from Cullen -- distributing coats to the homeless.

More than $1,200 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Sunday evening, launched by his sister, Kerry. The funds will go toward building Coats from Cullen.

"My brother’s message is one of love and peace -- respect for humans," Kerry said. "All of them no matter who they were or what they believed in."

