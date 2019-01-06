Clifton Girl Competing On Food Network Could Also School You In Martial Arts

A Passaic County girl will be competing in a Food Network baking show.

Jenna Altanur of Clifton is competing on Season 6 of "Kids Baking Championship," airing Monday, Jan. 7. Last year, Linsey Lam of Closter won the show.

She and 11 other junior bakers will be judged and hosted by Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman. The winner will take home $25,000 in prize money and a feature in Food Network Magazine.

Altanur's favorite things to do are bake, dance and martial arts (she's a junior blackbelt).

Tune into Food Network at 9 p.m. on Jan. 7. The show will air every Monday for 10 weeks.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.