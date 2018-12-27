Christmas Miracle: Dog Missing Since March Reunited With Wyckoff Family

A dog that went missing in March was reunited with her Wyckoff family on Christmas Eve.

The same day that the Sterlacci family brought Bella home March 30, the pup charged into the neighbor's yard and ran. And ran. And ran.

Bella was microchipped, but for whatever reason it wasn't registering, Felicia Sterlacci said. She was spotted in neighboring towns in April and May. But after a while, the sightings stopped.

"We didn't give up hope," Sterlacci said. "But as time wore on and no sightings came in, we got discouraged. We had no idea if she was out there or not."

The Sterlaccis created a Facebook page, feeding stations and flyers hoping that one would lead them to their dog.

It wasn't until last month that a couple, Rosalie and Tom Cook, spotted the pup in their Highland Mills, N.Y. yard. The Cooks fed Bella for one week before putting a coyote trap out, and bringing her to the Woodbury Animal Shelter.

A Franklin Lakes man recognized Bella from flyers put out by the shelter, and reached out to the Sterlaccis on Facebook. He told them he thought the pup might soon be coming home.

On Christmas Eve, the Sterlaccis were reunited with their dog.

"It was like a fairytale," Sterlacci said. "We bathed her at 2:30 in the morning, and it started to snow.

"It was a Christmas miracle."

