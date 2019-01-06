Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Chocolate Heaven: Massive Expo Coming To Garden State Plaza

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
All of the chocolate you could ask for and more
All of the chocolate you could ask for and more Photo Credit: Kilwins

Chocolate syrups. Chocolate cakes. Chocolate liqueur. All of your chocolate dreams are about to come true in Paramus.

More than 50 international vendors will be at the Garden State Plaza for the Chocolate Expo on Sunday, Jan. 27.

The event will be in the mall's Restaurant District, near the East Parking Area/Mall Door 3 between Legal Seafoods and Shake Shack.

Paris Themmen, who played Golden Ticket winner Mike TeeVee in the original "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory," and Adrian Hall, who played Jeremy Potts in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" will be making an appearance.

The Chocolate Expo’s “Kidz Zone” will offer free face painting, activities for children and appearances by costumed-characters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.