Chocolate Heaven: Massive Expo Coming To Garden State Plaza

Chocolate syrups. Chocolate cakes. Chocolate liqueur. All of your chocolate dreams are about to come true in Paramus.

More than 50 international vendors will be at the Garden State Plaza for the Chocolate Expo on Sunday, Jan. 27.

The event will be in the mall's Restaurant District, near the East Parking Area/Mall Door 3 between Legal Seafoods and Shake Shack.

Paris Themmen, who played Golden Ticket winner Mike TeeVee in the original "Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory," and Adrian Hall, who played Jeremy Potts in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" will be making an appearance.

The Chocolate Expo’s “Kidz Zone” will offer free face painting, activities for children and appearances by costumed-characters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.