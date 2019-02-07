Cheatin’ Hearts: Newark No. 2 City In U.S. For Infidelity, Website Says

Contact Us
Photo Credit: YouTube

Newark has been ranked second in the country for unfaithful romantic partners, according to a list compiled by Ashley Madison, a website for those looking to cheat on their significant others.

The Infidelity Hotlist was compiled using subscriber data for the period from June 21 to Sept. 22, 2018, Maxim magazine reports . The data looked at per capita signups to the Canadian site, which claims 60 million accounts worldwide.

Orlando took the top spot, but not by much, barely edging out the state’s largest city. Newark was the only New Jersey community to make the top 20.

Orlando, meanwhile, was one of four Florida cities ranked among the most unfaithful U.S. cities.

“While most would assume that bigger cities probably produce more cheaters per capita, this data shows us what we were already aware of; cheaters are everywhere,” said Isabella Mise, Director of Communications for Ashley Madison.

