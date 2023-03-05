Celebs You Probably Didn't Know Were From Central, South Jersey

When it comes to celebrities, New Jersey boasts a roster of A-List talent to rival any state.

Some of the most iconic athletes, musicians, and TV personalities live in the Garden State, or once called it home.

Here are the famous people you probably didn't realize were from South Jersey:

Melissa Bacelar was born in Piscataway and is known for "Love Thy Neighbor" and "Pink Eye."

Danny DeVito was born in Neptune and raised in Asbury Park. The actor and director is known for "Taxi," "Matilda," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and more.

Emma Bell was born in Woodstown but attended Hunterdon Regional High School. The actress is known for roles in "The Walking Dead," "Final Destination 5" and more.

David Copperfield, David Seth Kotkin, grew up in Metuchen and was known for practicing magic in the neighborhood. He went on to become a world-famous illusionist and has earned nearly a dozen Guinness World Records, a tar on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more.

Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and now lives in Sayreville. He attended St. Joseph High School in Metuchen before transferring to Sayreville War Memorial High School in Parlin.

Jordan Burroughs grew up wrestling in Sickleville. He went on to become an Olympic Gold Medalist and 6x World Champion.

Andrew Bynum of Plainsboro played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Joanna Cassidy was born in Camden and raised in Haddonfield. She is known for her roles in "Blade Runner, "Six Feet Under" and more.

Michael Douglas is an Academy Award-winning actor and producer born in New Brunswick.

Linda Emond was born in New Brunswick and known for her roles in "Julie & Julie," "Succession" and more.

David Garrison hails from Long Branch and is known for roles in "Married... With Children," "It's Your Move" and "The Practice."

Ashley Tisdale is from Ocean Township and is famous for her role as Sharpay Evans in "High School Musical."

Charlie Puth of Rumson has perfect pitch. The pop star sings "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "One Call Away."

Melissa Rauch is a comedian and actress who hails from Marlboro. She is famous for her role of Bernadette Rostenkowski on "The Big Bang Theory."

J. R. Smith was born in Freehold and grew up in Millstone Township. He attended Steinert High School and then McCorristin Catholic High School, before transferring to Lakewood High School where he played basketball. Smith was most famously a shooting guard for the NY Knicks.

Jon Tenney was born in Princeton and is most famous for roles in "Scandal" and "You Can Count On Me."

Dulé Hill grew up in Sayreville and is known for roles in "The West Wing" and "Psych."

Ryan Izzo hails from Highland Lakes, having attended Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta. He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018.

Vitamin C, whose real name is Colleen Ann Fitzpatrick, hails from Old Bridge and is famous for her songs "Graduation."

Paul Wesley, of Marlboro, played roles in "The Vampire Diaries" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Ali Larter of Cherry Hill played Brooke Taylor Windham in "Legally Blonde" and starred in "Final Destination."

Amy Locane of Trenton starred in "Secretary," "Melrose Place and more.

Lisa Marie of Piscataway modeled for Robert Mapplethorpe and later appeared in "Maxim," "Esquire" and "Vanity Fair."

Cristin Milioti of Cherry Hill was in "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Palm Springs" and "How I Met Your Mother."

Jack Nicholson is a three-time Academy Award winner from Neptune City most famous for "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "The Departed."

Jodi Lyn O'Keefe of Cliffwood Beach was in "Prison Break," "Whatever It Takes" and "She's All That."

