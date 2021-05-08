Cause Of Death Revealed For Paterson Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter

The cause of death for Paterson rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter has been revealed.

Citing Lauren Maxwell's death certificate, TMZ said she died of a heart defect at home in Riverdale, Georgia.

Fetty Wap got emotional during an Instagram Live earlier this week, during which he held up a photo of his late daughter and kissed it.

"My little shorty," he said after wiping tears from his eyes.

He asked fans to "do him a solid" by posting butterflies in his daughter's honor.

Turquoise Miami, Lauren's mom, confirmed the toddler's death over the weekend.

Fetty Wap posted a photo of the girl on Tuesday.

