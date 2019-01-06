Carlstadt Mom With Lots Of Love To Give Readjusts To Life During Cancer Fight

Jenny Contreras of Carlstadt is normally the life of the party.

She's the one you want to be around. The one telling the jokes. Not afraid to make herself look silly on the dance floor. The mom of three is the one cheering everyone else up.

These days, though, Contreras is trying to keep her own spirits up.

Just after her second full hip replacement last June, Contreras was hit with more devastating news: Stage III breast cancer.

More than $6,600 had been raised for Contreras on a GoFundMe launched by her daughter, Jennie Monaco, as of Sunday morning.

"Initially, things were hard," Monaco said. "But she’s been really strong through it all doing everything she possibly can."

If you’ve ever met Jenny, you know she and her family have always given generously of their time and resources. Whether they are in a time of abundance or drought, they find a way to give to everyone around them.

In doing so, Contreras had no choice but to mourn her old life.

Contreras -- who moved to Englewood from Colombia at 7 years old -- works from home for a transport company she runs with her husband. She's had to delegate many of her normal tasks to others.

Treatment has taken away the time that Contreras spends with her kids and her granddaughter.

The most challenging part has been sacrificing time with her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Contreras knows, though, if she keeps her focus on fighting now, she'll come back stronger.

Jenny is not just a mother to her biological children, but has offered her maternal love and care to her community. So many have been touched by the love Jenny pours out everyday.

"She’s taken so much responsibility for her health," Monaco said. "She's researching and talking to people to make sure the treatment she’s doing is what's best for her body to see success in the long run."

CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.