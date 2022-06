Cardi B and Offset were spotted this week at DreamWorks Waterpark.

The rapping couple were seen with son Wave, 9 months, and 3-year-old daughter Kulture to the wave pool inside the American Dream Mall Monday, June 20.

One photo shows Offset, 30, taking a raft ride down a water slide with friends.

Cardi B, 29, hails from the Bronx and is building a mega mansion in Tenafly.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.