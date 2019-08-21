Can You Recognize These Paterson Shops On Set Of 'West Side Story'?

Vintage cars and actors in retro clothing swarmed embellished Paterson's streets for the filming of Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

The area near City Hall resembles 1950s New York City the week of Aug. 19 -- with makeup artists on stand-by, ready to rush in at any moment to fix a smudge in the humid, 90-degree weather.

New Jersey's own Bruce Springsteen popped by for a visit.

"The filming of 'West Side Story' is really enhancing Paterson's image and improving our downtown economy," Mayor Andre Sayegh said.

Mayor Andre Sayegh and Bruce Springsteen on the set of "West Side Story."

Paterson was transformed for the filming of West Side Story.

"The buzz is so strong that 'The Boss' Bruce Springsteen visited our city today."

The film stars Clifton's own Rachel Zegler as Maria, and Ansel Elgort as Tony.

