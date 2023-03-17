Can You Read NJ's Rachel Zegler's Lips On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live?'

New Jersey's Rachel Zegler appears to be in complete shock as she walks on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Wearing a little black dress and a great, big smile, the Clifton native appears to mouth "What is happening?" as she makes her way toward the host on the March 14 taping.

The 21-year-old actress had her big Hollywood break at just 16 years old, when she was cast as Maria in Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story."

Seems like the reality of stardom is still sinking in for Zegler.

On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Zegler talks working as a wedding singer, being recognized in public after "West Side Story," and her latest role as Anthea in superhero film "Shazam! Fury of the Gods."

Zegler grew up starring in various local theater productions in North Jersey. She was raised in Clifton, and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School.

Click here to watch Rachel Zegler on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

