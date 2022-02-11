Bon Jovi Surprises Fans At Chili Cook-Off

Jon Bon Jovi made a surprise visit to a chili cook-off at JBJ Soul Kitchen.

There was a fierce competition among a dozen first responder teams — and Bon Jovi made it a point of sampling each team's chili while mingling with the crowd, Toms River Online reports.

The event marked JBJ Soul Kitchen’s 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off on Hooper Avenue in Toms River.

A Sayreville native, the rocker founded his Jon Bon Jovi Soul Foundation in 2006 to help combat hunger, poverty and homelessness. Diners pay a donation for American bites at Jon Bon Jovi's community restaurant chain.

The Hooper Avenue location provides free meals to customers in need helps create affordable housing through donations.

A photo of Bon Jovi washing dishes appeared on Instagram, prompting one woman to write: "I lived to see Bon Jovi washing the dishes! You should come to my home and help me with some dishes here."

Click here for the complete report by Toms River Online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.