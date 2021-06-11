Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In North Jersey

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean.

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in North Jersey.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERGEN

Noches De Colombia, Hackensack: 382 Main St.

Midland Brew House, Saddle Brook: 374 N Midland Ave.

Alementary Brewing Co., Hackensack: 58 Voorhis Ln.

Park West Tavern, Ridgewood: 30 Oak St.

Mahwah Bar & Grill, 2 Island Road

ESSEX

Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell: 395 Bloomfield Ave.

Egan & Sons, Montclair: 116 Walnut St.

Mompou Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Newark: 77 Ferry St.

Ariane Kitchen & Bar, Verona: 706 Bloomfield Ave.

The Fox & Falcon, South Orange: 19 Valley St.

HUDSON

Rooftop at Exchange Place, Jersey City: 1 Exchange Pl.

Pier 13, Hoboken: 1301 Sinatra Dr. North

White Star Bar, Jersey City: 30 Brunswick St. in Hamilton Park & 179 Warren St. in Paulus Hook.

Pilsner House & Beer Garden, Hoboken: 1422 Grand St.

Rumba Cubana, Guttenberg: 6909 JFK Blvd. E

HUNTERDON

Artie’s Bar and Grill, Frenchtown: 1121 Route 12

Frenchtown Inn, Frenchtown: 7 Bridge St.

Juniper Hill Restaurant & Bar, Annandale: 73 Beaver Ave.

Circa, High Bridge: 37 Main St.

Harper’s Table, Annandale: 1316 Rt. 31 N.

MORRIS

AND WE’RE OFF!!!! OUR ROSE OF THE SUMMER OF 2021! Made by Bosquet des Papes of Chateauneuf Fame! Posted by Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen on Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen, Morristown: 110 South St.

RockBottom Morris Patio & Beer Garden, Morristown: 4 John St.

Stirling Tavern, Morristown: 150 South St.

Boonton Station 1904, Boonton: 202 Myrtle Ave.

Knotty Pine Pub, Wharton: 242 E. Union Tpke.

PASSAIC

Cinco De Mayo, North Haledon: 371 High Mountain Road

In The Drink, Wayne: 209 Totowa Road

The Yard, Haledon: 289 Belmont Ave.

Seven Tribesmen, Wayne: 1151 Route 23

Bardi's Bar & Grill, Pequannock: 149 Newark Pompton Tpke.

SUSSEX

Crispy fries for everyone! #EATsussexNJ Open at 4pm tomorrow 😀 Posted by Early American Tavern on Monday, May 24, 2021

Early American Tavern, Sussex: 9 Main St.

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Wantage: 447 Route 284

Mountain House Tavern and Grill, Branchville: 19 Route 206 S.

Irish Cottage Inn, Franklin: 602 Route 23

Sheridan’s Restaurant and Tavern, Newton: 631 Limecrest Rd.

UNION

Suspenders, Union: 1131 Magie Ave.

El Nachos Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Elizabeth: 746 Carlton St.

The Cranford Hotel, 1 S Union Ave.

Stage House Tavern, Scotch Plains: 366 Park Ave.

Don Felix Bar and Restaurant, Elizabeth: 559 Elizabeth Ave.

WARREN

Summer Concert series is rocking the summer and is a lot of fun. Here’s a shot of the beer garden from the sky from this... Posted by Jersey Girl Brewing Company on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Jersey Girl Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 426 Sand Shore Rd.

Czig Meister Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 106 Valentine St.

Man Skirt Brewing, Hackettstown: 144 Main St.

Lenora’s Bar & Grill, Phillipsburg: 7 Filmore St.

SoMa Downtown Grill, Phillipsburg: 62 S. Main St.

