Lifestyle

Best Places To Grab Drinks Outside In North Jersey

by Valerie Musson & Cecilia Levine
Patrons gather at Pier 13 in Hoboken
Patrons gather at Pier 13 in Hoboken Photo Credit: @averypowers_ via Pier 13

Your social calendar is looking a little bit fuller and the weather is finally clearing up. What better way to enjoy a cocktail or a beer than in the great outdoors?

Well, there will probably be some big-screen TVs and loud music but -- you know what we mean. 

Here are some of the best spots to crack open a cold one on a warm summer night in North Jersey.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

BERGEN

  • Noches De Colombia, Hackensack: 382 Main St.
  • Midland Brew House, Saddle Brook: 374 N Midland Ave.
  • Alementary Brewing Co., Hackensack: 58 Voorhis Ln.
  • Park West Tavern, Ridgewood: 30 Oak St.
  • Mahwah Bar & Grill, 2 Island Road

ESSEX

  • Cloverleaf Tavern, Caldwell: 395 Bloomfield Ave.
  • Egan & Sons, Montclair: 116 Walnut St. 
  • Mompou Tapas Bar & Restaurant, Newark: 77 Ferry St.
  • Ariane Kitchen & Bar, Verona: 706 Bloomfield Ave.
  • The Fox & Falcon, South Orange: 19 Valley St.

HUDSON

  • Rooftop at Exchange Place, Jersey City: 1 Exchange Pl.
  • Pier 13, Hoboken: 1301 Sinatra Dr. North
  • White Star Bar, Jersey City: 30 Brunswick St. in Hamilton Park & 179 Warren St. in Paulus Hook.
  • Pilsner House & Beer Garden, Hoboken: 1422 Grand St.
  • Rumba Cubana, Guttenberg: 6909 JFK Blvd. E

HUNTERDON

  • Artie’s Bar and Grill, Frenchtown: 1121 Route 12
  • Frenchtown Inn, Frenchtown: 7 Bridge St.
  • Juniper Hill Restaurant & Bar, Annandale: 73 Beaver Ave.
  • Circa, High Bridge: 37 Main St.
  • Harper’s Table, Annandale: 1316 Rt. 31 N.

MORRIS

  • Jockey Hollow Bar & Kitchen, Morristown: 110 South St.
  • RockBottom Morris Patio & Beer Garden, Morristown: 4 John St.
  • Stirling Tavern, Morristown: 150 South St.
  • Boonton Station 1904, Boonton: 202 Myrtle Ave.
  • Knotty Pine Pub, Wharton: 242 E. Union Tpke.

PASSAIC

  • Cinco De Mayo, North Haledon: 371 High Mountain Road
  • In The Drink, Wayne: 209 Totowa Road
  • The Yard, Haledon: 289 Belmont Ave.
  • Seven Tribesmen, Wayne: 1151 Route 23
  • Bardi's Bar & Grill, Pequannock: 149 Newark Pompton Tpke.

SUSSEX

  • Early American Tavern, Sussex: 9 Main St.
  • Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, Wantage: 447 Route 284
  • Mountain House Tavern and Grill, Branchville: 19 Route 206 S.
  • Irish Cottage Inn, Franklin: 602 Route 23
  • Sheridan’s Restaurant and Tavern, Newton: 631 Limecrest Rd.

UNION

  • Suspenders, Union: 1131 Magie Ave.
  • El Nachos Restaurant & Tequila Bar, Elizabeth: 746 Carlton St.
  • The Cranford Hotel, 1 S Union Ave.
  • Stage House Tavern, Scotch Plains: 366 Park Ave.
  • Don Felix Bar and Restaurant, Elizabeth: 559 Elizabeth Ave.

WARREN

  • Jersey Girl Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 426 Sand Shore Rd.
  • Czig Meister Brewing Company, Hackettstown: 106 Valentine St.
  • Man Skirt Brewing, Hackettstown: 144 Main St.
  • Lenora’s Bar & Grill, Phillipsburg: 7 Filmore St.
  • SoMa Downtown Grill, Phillipsburg: 62 S. Main St.

