Best In The World? Jimmy Fallon Samples Coffee Cake From Hackensack's B & W Bakery

Crumbly. Cinnamonny. Really good.

That's what NBC's "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon had to say about B & W Bakery's famous coffee cake.

The Hackensack bakery is known locally for its "legendary" coffee cake -- and so one of Fallon's friends bought him some to sample.

"If you know me you know I like coffee cake" the former SNL cast member explains at the beginning of the video.

"My friend Bill Regan heard hat I liked coffee cake... he said it's the best in the world."

Fallon cut pieces for his daughters before taking one for himself, noting it was about "90 percent crumbs."

B & W Bakery -- open for more than 90 years -- is located at 614 Main St., in Hackensack.

