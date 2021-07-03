Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: HEROES: Paterson Firefighters Rescue Dad, Daughter, 3, From Burning Building
Lifestyle

Best In The World? Jimmy Fallon Samples Coffee Cake From Hackensack's B & W Bakery

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Jimmy Fallon takes a bite of B & W Bakery's famous coffee cake.
Jimmy Fallon takes a bite of B & W Bakery's famous coffee cake. Photo Credit: Jimmy Fallon

Crumbly. Cinnamonny. Really good.

That's what NBC's "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon had to say about B & W Bakery's famous coffee cake.

The Hackensack bakery is known locally for its "legendary" coffee cake -- and so one of Fallon's friends bought him some to sample.

"If you know me you know I like coffee cake" the former SNL cast member explains at the beginning of the video.

"My friend Bill Regan heard hat I liked coffee cake... he said it's the best in the world."

Fallon cut pieces for his daughters before taking one for himself, noting it was about "90 percent crumbs."

B & W Bakery -- open for more than 90 years -- is located at 614 Main St., in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.