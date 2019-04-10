Best Brunch Spots In Montclair, According To Yelp

Eggs Benedict with a Bloody Mary or heaping stacks of chocolate chip pancakes: no matter what your preference, there is a brunch spot for you in Montclair.
Of the dozens to choose from, below are the eight highest-rated brunch spots in the area, according to Yelp.
The Corner , 115 Grove St. Yelpers love the coffee, smoked brisket topped with a poached egg and quick service.
Mishmish Cafe, 215 Glenridge Ave. Yelpers love the Moroccan meatball Shakshuka bowl, and simple but fresh food. Photo by Mishmish Facebook
Vanillamore , 349 Bloomfield Ave. Yelpers love sitting around the circular bar and variety of toast options (brie and fig, curried chicken, beet-cured salmon). Photos by Vanillamore Facebook.
Greenleaf’s Eclectic Cafe , 397 Bloomfield Ave. Yelpers love "quirky" vibe, quick service and French toast. Photo by Yelper Jacky R.
Red Eye Cafe , 94 Walnut St: Yelpers love the cozy atmosphere and Highlander: Scotch egg banh mi, hard boiled egg fried in pork, shrimp, cilantro sausage, pickled veggies, sriracha, mayo, on ciabatta. Photo by Red Eye Cafe Facebook.
Le Salbuen , 97 Walnut St. Yelpers love the bright atmosphere and Moroccan lamb skillet. Pictured below: “The Hungry Girl” pork bacon burger on pancakes with poached egg.
