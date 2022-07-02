Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bergen Restaurant Has Best Wings In NJ, Website Says

Cecilia Levine
Peck Peck wings
Peck Peck wings Photo Credit: eatingwithkaos Instagram

Sweet and savory or hot and spicy? How do you take your wings?

No matter the answer, one particular New Jersey wing spot will leave you more than satisfied, according to Mashed.com.

The website recently put out a list of "Best Wing Spots in Every State."

And in New Jersey, those are the Salt & Pepper wings from Peck Peck, in Teaneck (Bergen County). The recipe uses a dry rub "exploding with flavor," Mashed says.

Peck Peck is located at 250 Degraw Ave., Teaneck

