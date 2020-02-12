Bergen County Transgender Model Bares All For PETA

Model and trans rights activist Carmen Carrera is baring it all in a PETA ad that proclaims: “Transform Your Wardrobe: Don't Wear Fur!"

The ad features Carrera, formerly of Elmwood Park, standing confidently with her body covered in rainbow-colored text blocks representing the LGBTQ+ community.

"Learning about the fur industry, I didn't realize that these animals suffer to the very end," Carrera said. "I've seen videos of animals getting beaten [who] are crying for help.

"After seeing that, just the amount of bloodshed, the amount of violence, the animals' cries, like, really got me, because you know that they're alive, they're awake. They can see what's going on."

Carrera ultimately urges everyone to do what they can do avoid contributing to the “horrors” of the fur industry.

“The power is in our hands,” she said, “and it's all about activating our own will."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.