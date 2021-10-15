Bergen County Restaurant Openings

A popular Washington, DC-based pizzeria, a speakeasy-style pub and a wine bar and grill are just a few of the new restaurants coming to Bergen County.

Keep scrolling to see what's open and what's to come.

&Pizza: Originally opened in Washington, DC in 2011, &Pizza has expanded to Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts. With existing Garden State locations in Jersey City, Paramus and Union, a new store will soon open at 20 Rt. 17 N. in East Rutherford, the restaurant’s website says.

Menya Sandaime: The authentic Japanese-style ramen eatery is opening at The Bistro food court at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus, according to BoozyBurbs. Existing NJ locations can be found in Fort Lee, Jersey City and Little Ferry.

The Tavern: The owners of 1Republik are entering a new business venture with the November launch of The Tavern speakeasy-style pub on Ridge Road in North Arlington.

Phuhroo: Described as a Vietnamese/Asian fusion restaurant, Phuroo is now open at 116 Anderson Street in Hackensack.

Seasons 52: Offering more than 100 wine options paired with modern eats, bar and grill chain Seasons 52 is soon opening at the Garden State Plaza in Paramus. Existing NJ locations can be found in Bridgewater, Cherry Hill, Edison, Parsippany and Princeton.

Asante’s Restaurant: The fast-casual African eatery is now open on Teaneck Road in Teaneck and serves kebabs, chicken wings, peppered goat and much more.

Takosu Sushi: Expected to open in Paramus’ Garden State Plaza this year, Takosu serves a wide variety of authentic sushi, BoozyBurbs says.

