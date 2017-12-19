Beer-maker Yuengling Opens Restaurant At Prudential Center: Report

Yuengling, considered the oldest brewery in the United States, has opened a 13,000-square-foot branded bar and restaurant at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJBIZ magazine reported Wednesday.

The 350-seat restaurant, known as Yuengling 1829, was scheduled to open Wednesday night in partnership with the New Jersey Devils hockey team, which plays its home games at Prudential.

The beer maker already has partnerships with other pro sports franchises, including the Philadelphia Phillies and the Indiana Pacers, but this is the company's first branded space in a sports venue.

Yuengling 1829 serves New American cuisine that includes charcuterie, salad, pasta, risotto, carving stations alongside Yuengling products including Yuengling Traditional Lager and Yuengling’s Golden Pilsner.

