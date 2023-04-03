Bearded Bald Man, Controlling Woman Needed For Show Filming In NJ

Calling all cueballs and narcissists in New Jersey.

"Evil Lives Here," the documentary series that airs on Investigation Documentary, has put out a casting call for an upcoming film shoot in New Jersey.

First up is Jay, a white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s with a bald head, brown beard, and husky build. According to the casting notice, "Jay is a soft spoken man with a big heart; he’ll do anything to keep his family together, but becomes broken by his Wife controlling attitude."

Brenda is a woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s with long dark hair, brown eyes and medium to larger build. According to the casting notice, "Brenda is a controlling presence. A classic narcissist she uses the love from her husband against him. She sells a caring small, but it's all about her. The casting notice describes the role as ethnically ambiguous.

Lastly, there's Taylor, a child: He has brown hair and must be comfortable with implied violence, the casting call reads. He's the strong, considerate son and a victim of crime. He is a white male between ages 6 and 10, with brown hair, brown eyes, and best if he has glasses — but not required.

The show will shoot from Tuesday, April 11 to Thursday, April 13. Pay ranges from $211 to $240 for a 12-hour shoot. To apply, click here. It's not clear where exactly in New Jersey the show is filming.

