Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bearded Bald Man, Controlling Woman Needed For Show Filming In NJ

Sam Barron
Clapboard
Clapboard Photo Credit: oslometx Pixabay

Calling all cueballs and narcissists in New Jersey.

"Evil Lives Here," the documentary series that airs on Investigation Documentary, has put out a casting call for an upcoming film shoot in New Jersey. 

First up is Jay, a white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s with a bald head, brown beard, and husky build. According to the casting notice, "Jay is a soft spoken man with a big heart; he’ll do anything to keep his family together, but becomes broken by his Wife controlling attitude."

Brenda is a woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s with long dark hair, brown eyes and medium to larger build. According to the casting notice, "Brenda is a controlling presence. A classic narcissist she uses the love from her husband against him. She sells a caring small, but it's all about her. The casting notice describes the role as ethnically ambiguous. 

Lastly, there's Taylor, a child: He has brown hair and must be comfortable with implied violence, the casting call reads. He's the strong, considerate son and a victim of crime. He is a white male between ages 6 and 10, with brown hair, brown eyes, and best if he has glasses — but not required.

The show will shoot from Tuesday, April 11 to Thursday, April 13. Pay ranges from $211 to $240 for a 12-hour shoot. To apply, click here. It's not clear where exactly in New Jersey the show is filming.

