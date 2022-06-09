Barstool's Portnoy Samples Slice From Longtime North Jersey Restaurateur

Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy finally made it to Casa D'Pizza.

The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur was hoping to stop by earlier in the summer, but the Denville pizzeria had already closed.

Knowing the pizza was rated 8.8 on his company's One Bite pizza review app, he knew he had to come back.

Late last month, he did.

Portnoy explains the pizza at Casa D'Pizza starts in a traditional oven and is then transferred to a wood-fired oven. He was excited to dig in.

"It's just a little heavier than I like for this type of thin," he said, "but still great pizza."

His score? A 7.5.

This was Portnoy's third of four stops for his pizza tour in North Jersey, also sampling slices from Michael Angelo's in Fairfield, Nicky's Firehouse in Madison and Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria in Morristown.

Casa D'Pizza's owner, Alfonso, grew up in a home with a wood-burning oven, and he knew he wanted one in his restaurant's kitchen, according to the CDP website. Alfonso broke into the industry in 1977, opening Alfonso's in Teaneck.

He opened Casa D Angelo in Wayne a decade later, his kids following in his footsteps. Together, the family opened Casa D'Pizza in in the last several years, making family recipes and serving them with joy to the community.

Casa D'Pizza, 276 E. Main St., Denville.

