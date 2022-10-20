Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Good Crust' At Central Jersey Pizzeria

Recooked pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to Central Jersey.

Portnoy reviewed a slice of reheated pizza at L & L Pizza & Pasta in Metuchen.

By recooked he meant a cooked pizza placed back in a hot oven to warm up for about five minutes.

Portney was still "mostly" pleased."Good crust there. Obviously, it's piping hot."

"Good basic pizza, I guess," he said. "Very basic. When I say basic, I don't mean bad."

Portnoy's One Bite review gave L&L a 7.2 score.

The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the country and rates them. His company created the "One Bite" pizza review app for users to rate pizzerias.

Portnoy noted he was off to Rutgers University for his next "One Bite" review.

L&L's owner told the CEO he plans to open another pizzeria in Garfield soon.

L&L's specialty pizzas include Grandma Pizza, Sicilian and white pizza with broccoli or spinach.

Appetizers include mussels, clams, Buffalo wings, garlic bread, fried zucchini and mozzarella sticks.

They also serve hot subs, grilled chicken panini, soups and salads.

Click here for Portnoy's full video review.

L& L Pizza & Paste, 205 Main St., Metuchen

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.