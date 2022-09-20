Barstool's Portnoy Notes 'Crust Integrity' At South Jersey Pizzeria

Tomato coal-fired pizza got the attention of Barstool CEO's Dave Portnoy in a recent trip to South Jersey.

Portnoy reviewed a slice of "Tomato Pie City" at Marcello's Coal-Fired Restaurant & Pizza in Bordentown.

The CEO specifically asked for the tomato pie. Noting the "integrity" of the crust, he dove in.

"I do love this style,'' he said. "Thin, crispy, light."

Another bite.

"Yum."

Another bite.

"8.2," which is a high score. "These pies are right up my alley."

The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the country and rates them. His company created the "One Bite" pizza review app for users to rate pizzerias.

This is Portnoy's second Bordentown review, as he previously sampled pie from Palmero's.

Marcello's opened in 2004 under new ownership and boasts "pleasant ambiance, dynamite food, and top-notch service" on its website. It's known for its coal-fired pizza. Some favorites include:

Diabla: Long hots, pepperoni, calabrese peppers, san marzano tomato

Fig: prosciutto, fig jam, milk mozarella, gorgonzola, arugula

Frankie: Sausage, coal-roasted peppers & onions, provolone, san marzano tomato

Marcello's, 206 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.