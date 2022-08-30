Barstool's Portnoy Devours 'Underrated' North Jersey Slice In One Bite Review

In his latest venture to New Jersey, Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy makes a quick stop in Morristown.

He was told the pie at Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria was just his style: Thin, crispy, bar-style. He got just that.

The self-proclaimed foodie takes "one bite" out of pizza pies across the country and rates them. His company created the "One Bite" pizza review app for users to rate pizzerias.

There, Pomodoro's earned a 6.9. Portnoy said that's too low and instead, gave it a 7.5.

"That's bad scoring," Portnoy said, noting the crisp and thinness. "I could eat it every day."

Pomodoro's is a family-owned restaurant whose owners have more than 20 years of experience, its website says.

"We make our dough daily and use cheese made 100% from milk, quality meats, and fresh produce to top our well-known and exceptionally tasty Pizza pies," it says. "We have become the place where you can find unique and innovative creations that combine flavors that no-one else can match."

The eatery also has a fine-dining section, and is well-known for its meatballs and traditional fare.

Pomodoro Ristorante & Pizzeria, 125 Morris St., Morristown.

