Barstool CEO Portnoy Denies Rape Allegations In Scathing 'Hit Piece' Report

Barstool sports CEO Dave Portnoy has denied sexual misconduct allegations published in an exclusive report by Business Insider on Thursday.

Three women spoke anonymously out of fear of retaliation, they said, in accusing 44-year-old Portnoy of "violent and humiliating" sexual encounters.

Calling the report a "hit piece," Portnoy admitted to having sex with two of the women named in the report, and maintained it was all consensual.

One woman described her encounter with Portnoy as "rape," and another claimed she was hospitalized with depression and suicidal ideation three days after "aggressive sex" with him at his Nantucket, MA home in the summer of 2020, NBC News reports citing Insider.

The women told Insider they felt as though Portnoy "abused his fame and power and put them in compromising positions."

Portnoy also made headlines earlier this year when a leaked sex tape reportedly caused a dip in shares of Penn National Gaming. So too, stocks took a 20 percent dip Thursday in light of the Business Insider report.

Survivors of sexual assault can get confidential help by calling the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or visiting their website.

Click here for the exclusive report by Insider.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.