Authentic Irish Pubs To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day In New Jersey

Fix yourself a pint of Guinness and get to jiggin' — St. Patrick's Day celebrations have only just begun.

New Jersey has plenty of pubs to celebrate, complete with all the shepherd's pie you can eat, the beer you can drink and years of tradition.

Here are the most popular and authentic New Jersey pubs to celebrate St. Paddy's Day:

Dooney's Pub & Restaurant, Delran and Voorhees: Open since Summer 2011, the owners of this Irish themed bar and restaurant have more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant business and an entire menu that draws on their Irish heritage, including Guinness Beef Stew.

Dublin House, Red Bank: What stared off as a small house in Middletown later moved across the Navesink River around 1840, its website says. Again, it relocated after the Civil War era to Broad Street where one of Red Bank's earliest lawyers remodeled the building. What stands today is the tavern on Monmouth Street, which is nearly 175 years old. A variety of Irish entrees are on the menu.

Dublin Pub, Morristown: The pub has become a local landmark having opened in 1973. The art on the walls and interior are meant to recreate the "wonderful warms of a traditional Irish pub," the pub's website says.

Irish Pub, Atlantic City: If you've played Monopoly, the red hotels used in the game are based on the architecture of the award-winning Irish Pub, its website says. The popular pub was founded in 1972 and even boasts a museum of memorabilia celebrating the golden era of America. ﻿

Mannion's Pub & Restaurant, Somerville: For more than two decades, Mannion's has been offering traditional Irish music and fare. Its St. Paddy's Day celebrations include Irish step dancers, bagpipes and live music.

O'Donnell's Pour House, Sea Isle City: The Pour House is Sea Isle City's only Irish bar, having opened in 1999. Stop by for an upscale yet casual experience with live music. A special St. Patrick's Day menu will be served on St. Paddy's Day.

Tir na nOg, Trenton: Founded in 1991, the tavern's name translates in Irish folklore to "the land of everlasting youth." And according to its website, the name fits the bill. The bar devotes several nights a week to Irish music only, but what makes it most authentic are the loyal Irish patrons, the bar says on its website.

Tierney’s Tavern, Montclair: Tierney's dates back to 1934 and has become a popular gathering spot for locals.

William's Irish Tavern, Washington Borough: Colonel William McCullough opened the community's very first tavern in 1811. The tavern offers a variety of craft beer and traditional pub favorites.

