Artisan Bakery And Widespread Farmer's Market Favorite Coming To Main Street In Flemington

An artisan bakery that has been a longtime favorite at farmer’s markets across North Jersey has selected Main Street in Flemington for its first storefront.
An artisan bakery that has been a longtime favorite at farmer’s markets across North Jersey and beyond has selected Main Street in Flemington for its first storefront.

Bread & Culture is opening at 123 Main St. this winter, Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver announced on Facebook.

Owned by Paulo and Michelle Velasco, Bread & Culture has made repeated appearances in numerous farmer’s markets including Stangl, Juniper Hill, Hopewell, Montgomery, West Windsor, and more.

According to its website, the bakery uses stone-milled flours and local whole grains to form naturally leavened breads and pastries.

Other specialty items include bagels, olive and herb spreads, muffins, sourdough croissants, and more:

The news comes shortly after Mayor Driver announced that the former location of recently closed Flemington staple 55 Main will become a Mediterranean eatery launched by Eyad Shehawy, brother of Little Egypt Oasis owner Moe Shehawy.

Not many details have been shared yet — but follow Bread & Culture on Instagram for the latest updates.

Bread & Culture, 123 Main St., Flemington, NJ 08822

