Artichoke Basille's Pizza Shoots For August Opening In Hoboken

Artichoke Basille's Pizza is on its way to Hoboken.

Owner Prem Shanghvi is hoping to open the Hudson Street store in the first two weeks of August, he told Daily Voice.

With nearly a dozen locations in New York City, this will be Artichoke's first New Jersey location.

Artichoke is most famous for its Artichoke Pizza: artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella and pecorino cheese.

Other favorites include meatball, crab, pepperoni, Staten Island (meatballs, tomato sauce, red onions and ricotta cheese) and more.

Artichoke Basille's Pizza: 96 Hudson St. (First Avenue intersection), Hoboken.

