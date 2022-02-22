Another Chick-fil-A Opens In New Jersey

Popular fast-food joint Chick-fil-A is opening its 54th New Jersey location on Thursday, Feb. 24, NJ Advance Media said.

It will be located at 3323 Route 9 in Freehold.

For the grand-opening celebration, Chick-fil-A will give 100 local heroes in Freehold free Chick-fil-A for a year and donate $25,000 to Feeding America, the outlet said.

