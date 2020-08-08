Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Alpine's CC Sabathia Throws Son Backyard Birthday Bash

Cecilia Levine
Carter Sabathia celebrated his 10th birthday with a backyards Beyblades bash.
Carter Sabathia celebrated his 10th birthday with a backyards Beyblades bash. Photo Credit: @megacelebrations Instagram

Former New York Yankee CC Sabathia recently celebrated his youngest child's 10th birthday with a backyard bash.

The retired MLB pitcher and his wife, Amber, brought in North Jersey glamping and picnic party specialist Mega Celebrations for 10-year-old Carter's big day.

Photos on Amber Sabathia's Instagram account show Carter's Beyblades-themed party featured a fully-furnished tent adorned with balloons, a customized cake and more.

Mega Celebrations put together a similar setup for CC's birthday last month.

The Sabathia family moved to Alpine from California in 2009. Their sprawling 15,000-square-foot home boasts a movie theater with a concession stand, indoor basketball court, game room, beauty salon and infinity swimming pool. It has 6 bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.

