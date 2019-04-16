'Alien: The Play' Coming Back To North Bergen High School

The students at North Bergen High School are staging an encore performance of "Alien: The Play," a theatrical production that took the Internet by storm a few weeks ago for its elaborate costumes and sets.

The play, based on the 1979 sci-fi/horror classic starring Sigourney Weaver, went viral in March after segments made their way online. Weaver and director Ridley Scott both expressed their admiration for the students' production.

Tickets go on sale today for the April 26 performance, with a limit of two tickets per buyer. For more information click here.

