AGT Finalist Has Bones Of 80-Year-Old Due To Anorexia: People Mag

Jackie Evancho lefts audiences breathless with her singing as a 10-year-old child performing on America's Got Talent.

Just over a decade later, her bones have aged 70 years, she tells People.

The native Pennsylvanian placed second on the show in 2010, fame got to her, but spent her teens struggling with anorexia, she said.

A car crash that left her seriously hurt with broken bones in January 2021 was her wake-up call, she tells the magazine.

"They were abnormal breaks, breaks that you see in 80-year-olds," she told the outlet.

Evancho ended up going to in an inpatient facility but her issues worsened during the first lock downs of the pandemic in 2020, she explained.

At 22, the singer is dealing with osteoporosis as she prepares to release a new album, "Carousel of Life," which is scheduled to be come out in September.

If you or someone you love is struggling with anorexia contact Alsana at (866) 224-2040, counseling is available for free 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Click here to read more from People.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.