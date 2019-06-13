A&E Begins Filming Paterson Fire Department For New Reality Rescue Show

A&E camera crews will be responding to emergency calls with the Paterson Fire Department beginning Friday for a new reality rescue show.

"Live Rescue" -- hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield -- follows firefighters, paramedics and EMTs from across the country "as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls," the A&E website says.

An agreement between Paterson and Big Fish Entertainment, LLC says the show will be "almost live" -- save a delay to allow producers time to blur or eliminate sensitive content and address legal concerns, NorthJersey.com says.

Filming will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, with episodes airing Mondays, according to Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale.

Departments from Arizona, Missouri, and California will also be featured on the same season.

