Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO: Hackensack Office Burglars Swipe $40,000 In Coins, Pricey Painting
Lifestyle

ADOPT: Chihuahua Puppies Rescued From Illegal Mill Still Need Homes

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Chihuahua puppies rescued from an illegal mill still need homes.
Chihuahua puppies rescued from an illegal mill still need homes. Photo Credit: RBARI

Several small dogs rescued from an illegal Scotch Plains puppy mill are in need of homes, Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge says.

While dogs in a family of Pomperanians whose future adopters are waiting anxiously pending medical clearance, several Chihuahua puppies still need families, the Oakland-based rescue says.

The gentle and shy puppies need a home prepared to give them care where they will feel safe and loved, RBARI said on Facebook.

Adoption applications for the dogs, named after "The Office" cast, can be found here.

Some of the dogs were named after "The Office" cast.

RBARI

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.