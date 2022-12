Did you catch a glimpse?

Hollywood actor and producer David Arquette was spotted in North Jersey.

The "Scream" star stopped by The Clairidge theater in Montclair on Monday, Dec. 5, the cinema posted on Twitter.

Reps told NJ.com that the 51-year-old was seeing a 4:15 showing of Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.