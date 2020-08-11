6 New Restaurants Coming To North Jersey

A Korean eatery and wellness cafe are just a few of the several eateries that have recently opened or will soon open their doors in northern New Jersey.

Vegan AF, Jersey City: The plant-based eatery opened its doors back in March but recently made headlines in Hoboken Girl. Vegan AF -- which stands for "as f**k" or "animal friendly -- has opened at 291 Central Ave.

It's run by a couple who moved from Ecuador and changed their diets when one was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Vegan AF uses mock meats and tofu to dish up some of your favorite breakfast, lunch and dinner options. Choose from breakfast sandwiches, burgers, tacos, pancakes, salads and more.

Popeyes, Hackensack: Rated as the nation’s second most popular fried chicken chain, Popeyes is expanding its Bergen County presence with a new location at the Simple Simon property in Hackensack, BoozyBurbs reports. No word on the store’s opening date.

House of Crepes, Rutherford: The new crepe restaurant will take over the Park Avenue space formerly occupied by Azteca, which moved to a new location in March, according to BoozyBurbs.

El Gordo's Peruvian Eatery, Union Township: The beloved and well-known Peruvian joint with locations in Jersey City and Passaic is opening yet another location, this one in Union Township, NJ.com reports. This will be the third under owner Liz Morales, who opened the Passaic joint first in 1996. Popular menu items include traditional dishes like cau-cau, lomo, chaufa and more. Click here for the menu. The new location will open Aug. 21.

PlantShed, Englewood: The wellness-themed cafe and florist has three locations in Manhattan and has officially expanded to the Garden State. From gourmet coffee to pastries, fresh-cut flowers and more, the cafe’s first New Jersey location can be found on E. Palisades Avenue in Englewood. Follow the cafe’s Facebook page for updates.

Ojangdong Hamheung, Fort Lee: Finally, Korean eatery Ojangdong Hamheung is opening on Main Street in Fort Lee, BoozyBurbs reports. The family-owned business first opened its doors in 1953 and has become known for its Naengmyeon — cold noodles made from Buckwheat and prepared Hamheung style with potato or sweet potato starch. No word yet on the restaurant’s opening date.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.