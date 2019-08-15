Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

$50K Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Paramus, Fort Lee

Cecilia Levine
The tickets were sold at Midland Deli & Grille in Paramus and Acme in Fort Lee.
A pair of Powerball winners were sold in Bergen County.

Both tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn from the Aug. 14 drawing, winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

The winning numbers for the, Aug. 14 drawing were: 10, 13, 30, 51 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 10 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

The tickets were sold at the Acme on Lemoine Avenue in Fort Lee and at Midland Deli and Grill on Midland Avenue in Paramus.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $149 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10:59 p.m.

