$50G: Bergen County 7-Eleven Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

A winning $50,000 New Jersey Lottery ticket was recently purchased from a Bergen County 7-Eleven.

The ticket from the Wednesday, Dec. 26 drawing was sold at the convenience store's Mahwah location on Franklin Turnpike.

The winning numbers were 05, 25, 38, 52 and 67 . The Red Power Ball was 24 , and the Multiplier was 02 .

The last Mega Millions drawing of 2018 is up for grabs on Friday, Dec. 28 with an estimated jackpot of $348 million ($210.2 million cash value).

