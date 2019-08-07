5 Pets In Need At The Bergen County Animal Shelter

Looking to add an animal to the family?

Here are five pets at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in need of forever families.

** Click the hyperlinks for the Petfinder pages. **

Carla the Tabby Cat, 4 years old. Carla has the prettiest markings and a few cute little dots lined perfectly on her nose. She is around 4 years old and there is not much information about her since she was abandoned. She is now in search of her perfect new family!

Carla is just the sweetest little girl! As soon as she gets close enough to you, she will put her paws on you asking to be picked up. She even gives kisses!

Buddha, German Shepherd, 8 years old. ** Experienced German Shepherd owner needed ** Buddha is one big, handsome man! One of our volunteers took him home overnight and stated that he was very respectful in the home and was great with his elderly mother. Buddha did show signs of anxiety but only when he knew he was going to be heading outside for a walk. He was able to relax when things calmed down around the house.

This 8 year old guy is a typical German Shepherd, he is smart and always aware of things happening around him. This makes him an anxious dog and he will need a quiet and calm home to make him feel more relaxed.

Dutchess, Pit Bull Mix, 8 years old : She is a calm and older gal looking for a quieter home with a predictable routine. She was adopted from our shelter many years ago and was unfortunately returned when her owner was moving to a place with breed restrictions. Dutchess is 8 years old and will need to be on medication for skin issues. When she's outside in our play run she will endlessly run back and forth chasing her toys. It's awesome to see her light up like that! She would do best in a home with older children and no other pets.

She is gentle, walks well on leash, is well-mannered and easy-going. She could be independent but she definitely does love to be around people.

Coco, Guinea Pig, 4 years old: Coco is sweet and enjoys being held. She loves treats and fresh veggies.

Laya, Pit Bull Terrier, 10: She is gentle, calm and easy-going. Even though she is a senior, she could still learn some new commands and leash manners, and she'd be happy to do so. Laya loves to go on walks, and this hobby of hers will be helpful in her journey to shed a few pounds. Since she is such a good girl, she would do fine with either first-time owners or experienced owners.

Laya is an awesome easy-going older gal with a lot of love to give! Don't let her age fool you, at 10 years old she is still very playful and always excited to meet new people.

