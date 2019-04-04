5 New Bergen County Restaurants To Try This Spring

Looking to shake things up at mealtime? Here are five new Bergen County restaurants to try.

The Snack Shack: Rosie's been dishing up goodness for everyone who comes to walk along the path at the Englewood Boat Basin for three years. Everything is made with love from scratch. Favorites include burgers, Moro Con Huevos and empanadas. Grand opening for 2019 is on April 27, East Palisade Ave. and Henry Hudson Dr., Englewood Cliffs

Best Falafel and Shawarma : A New York City cab driver was jonesing for food from back home in the Middle East, so he opened his own restaurant, and recently expanded to Bergen County, 17 Outwater Lane, Garfield.

The Taco Shop: The latest Mexican eatery to open its doors is serving up burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more. Dig in at 525 Moonachie Ave., Wood-Ridge.

Tao Haus : Explore casual Hong Kong/Cantonese cuisine and dim sum all day, 272 Closter Dock Road, Closter. Photo by Sunny R., Yelp.

Daegu Chicken : Residents of Daegu, the fourth-largest city in South Korea, LOVE their chicken. After the Korean War, Daegu became a high-producer of poultry and later coined the term chi-mac -- chicken and beer. Daegu Chicken is now settled into its new location at 44 E Madison Ave., Dumont -- also located on Main Street in Fort Lee.

