2 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Passaic County

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Passaic County.

Friday, Jan. 4 drawing: Sold at Pal's Wine & Liquor on Union Avenue in Paterson. Winning numbers were 21, 29, 35, 54 and 60 . The Gold Mega Ball was 15 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04 . Prize is $10,000

Saturday, Jan. 5 drawing (Powerball): Sold at Quisqueya Deli Grocery on Main Avenue in Passaic. Winning numbers were 03, 07, 15, 27 and 69 . The Red Power Ball number was 19 . The Multiplier number was 02 . Jackpot is $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $82,000,000 for the next drawing held Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 10:59 p.m.

