Someone is $1 million richer in Jersey City.

A winning ticket from the Saturday, May 4 drawing was purchased at Gary's Sweet Shoppe on West Side Avenue.

The winning numbers were 06, 16, 23, 30 and 61. The Red Power Ball number was 02 . The Multiplier number was 02 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $215 million for the next drawing held Wednesday, May 8 at 10:59 p.m.

