$10K Lottery Ticket Winner Sold In Garfield

A New Jersey Lottery ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Garfield.

The Mega Millions ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the third-tier prize from the Aug. 23 drawing.

The ticket was sold at Food Village on Midland Avenue.

The winning numbers were: 11, 15, 37, 54 and 68. The Gold Mega Ball was 21 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The next drawing will be held Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 11 p.m. The jackpot rolls to $103 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.