$10G Ticket To Clifton AMC 'Avengers: Endgame' For Sale On eBay

Marvel fans are reselling their "Avengers: Endgame" prime tickets for thousands of dollars on eBay.

Among them is a showing at Clifton, auctioned at $5,999 on eBay with a buy-it-now price of $9,999.

A pair of tickets earlier this week were sold at $15,000 for the Essex Green screening in West Orange.

Another ticket is marked at $4,999 for the AMC 84th Street in New York City, and four tickets for $7,000 in Rhode Island (with six watchers).

The film will hit theaters later this month after more than a decade of filming. It is expected to bring in between $200 and $300 million on opening weekend, Variety and Deadline report.

The demand for pre-sale tickets was so high that AMC websites crashed this week.

