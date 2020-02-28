10 Most Popular Bergen County Bars

Is it the wings? The atmosphere? The super cheap drinks?

Everyone's got a favorite bar -- here are the most popular ones in Bergen County.

The spots you see on this list were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

Orange Lantern: in Paramus offers generous happy hour specials with regular trivia, poker, karaoke and other entertainment events. 15 E. Firehouse Ln., Paramus

Midland Brew House: One Saddle Brook staple is Midland Brew House — a sporty, two-level bar and grill featuring classic American eats and a long list of draft beers. 374 N. Midland Ave., Saddle Brook

Midland Brew House in Saddle Brook is known for its Tuesday taco and trivia nights. Midland Brew House via Facebook

Dutch House Tavern: When you step into the Dutch House Tavern, you’re stepping into a piece of Bergen history: the building dates back to 1756 and was formerly used as a farmhouse. Now, the establishment serves a variety of wines and craft brews as well as pub grub like burgers and sandwiches. 24-07 Fair Lawn Ave., Fair Lawn

Park West : This Ridgewood spot is perfect for a classy yet carefree night out. The menu is filled with hearty steak and seafood options, and the bar has plenty of craft brews. 30 Oak St., Ridgewood

Blue 42 Restaurant and Bar: In Elmwood Park, you’ll find Blue 42, which offers entertainment options like beer pong, karaoke and live DJs as well as a variety of classic bar fare. 158 Market St., Elmwood Park

The Hive Bar & Bistro: With an energetic atmosphere and cuisine options described as “elevated bar food,” The Hive in Garfield certainly delivers on both the pub and the grub. The bar also offers daily happy hour specials. 142, 2623 Outwater Ln., Garfield

Keep the happy hour drinks flowing at Hive Bar & Bistro in Garfield. Hive Bar & Bistro via Facebook

ReBAR & Kitchen : One of the most popular write-ins on the Daily Voice Instagram poll, ReBar is serving up classic comfort food and more than 40 types of beer. 132 Essex St., Lodi

Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor: Pizza and beer lovers unite at Plank in Saddle Brook — a gastrobar with more than 40 rotating taps and 300 bottles. Grab one of the joint’s specialty sourdough personal pies and relax on the outdoor patio. 383 Market St., Saddle Brook

Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor in Saddle Brook offers more than 40 rotating taps and 300 bottles. Plank Pizza Co. Beer Parlor via Facebook

The Cornerstone Restaurant & Bar: This Hillsdale staple opened in 2006 and serves casual American cuisine. Enjoy bar bites like buffalo wings as well as pizza, burgers, sandwiches and more — all paired with your favorite specialty crafted cocktails. 84 Broadway, Hillsdale

101 Pub : Finally, in Bogota, you’ll find 101 Pub, an old-school staple that offers both casual bar bites and high-end eats.Oh, yeah: They also are winners of Daily Voice's best wing competition, so you might want to get yourself some of those, too. 101 Queen Anne Rd, Bogota

